Archive: TWFTT 12-10-20
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 10, 2020”
37, sun, wind
Enforce the law? Hell, many who KNOW the law are afraid to walk into a store without a mask.
People will endure tyranny as long as it is endurable.
I have only been kept out of one store and it was by a door.
Knowing the law is very important, but we are about to be presented with kill or be killed, all we need is enough guns to go off to break the invisible restraint that is well founded by the way. It says if I go for it, is everybody else talking the talk going to run the other way and leave me to fight a mob by myself? I have physically fought them twice and both times those who said they would stand and fight ran away unscathed. I gave as good as I got, six to one, but I think that unless I am attacked in my castle or attacked while moving freely about my country, I’m going to let somebody else start this one so I can teach the rest how to jump in instead of run away.
I know the wait is frustrating, but the people are going to fight. You know why? Because they will have no choice. It is coming up to fight or die, or if you are going to die, die fighting. History will judge.