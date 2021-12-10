The Word From the Trenches – December 10, 2021

Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.

VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer

You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.

Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

Archive: TWFTT 12-10-21

2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 10, 2021

  2. DeSantis is a jew owned puppet, his actions in respect to “antisemitism” and noahide laws make that clear. Like all the rest, controlled opposition to pacify the fools.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*