Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 12-15-20
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 15, 2020”
19, cloudy
Contact info for Atilis Gym Hours are 5am-12noon
363 W Browning Rd, Bellmawr, NJ 08031, USA
ian.smith.fitness@gmail.com
(856) 861-4638
Thanks Katie. I sent him an email expressing my support and linking this site.
Henry: ‘fck you , that’ll be the word from the trenches’
BAM!
Cant listen to the truth because of the profanity involved.
What a maroon!