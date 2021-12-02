Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
Archive: TWFTT 12-2-21
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 2, 2021”
This could be anyone but it certainly gets you thinking about something you may not have considered previously – the pure logistics of the production & distribution of ALL the clotshots!
https://ust.chatango.com/um/j/e/jewbanker/img/l_1262.jpg
When Henry mentioned that the last remnant of our Common Law was shredded in the 70’s I got curious, and angry. If anyone has more info on the instance or case, I sure would appreciate it. Must have been like a day of mourning, even though our Common Law is still very much with us. They just don’t want us to know it is.
