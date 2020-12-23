Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 12-23-20
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 23, 2020”
5 degrees, sun and wind gusts to 55mph brrr…. blizzard warning until 6pm good thing we didn’t get much snow 🙂
14 degrees, no sun, wind the same as you, and enough snow to not be able to see much more than 100 feet.
Re-bricking around the wood stove, and installing a second wood stove. Bricks/rocks stay warm long after the fire goes down while asleep.
Hot rocks are your friend.
awesome on the second wood stove
got my off grid toilet set up 🙂 off grid =power outage haha
next project >>> make a rocket stove
I see chemtrails here at night as well
Pummeled the crap out of NE PA today.
Rain to bring down the toxins onto/into us scheduled later.
The Kennedy Center allotment, along with the allotments to other artsy enterprises, is their Bread and Circuses. They keep us entertained while they kill us. Not to mention how rich the Kennedy’s are.
Divine right of Senators just around the corner. Henry covered that so well today.
