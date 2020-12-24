Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 24, 2020”
-11 this morning now a balmy 5 degrees with lots of sun and a gentle breeze
My birthday is also in December. I always got the ‘combo ‘ gift …..hahahaha
We grew up poor
I remember helping my mom paste the S&H green stamps into the booklets and the Plaid stamps (obtained from the A&P) into their booklets. By the time Christmas rolled around there were enough booklets filled (10 in my family) to provide a gift or two to each child.
Remember that as well…to cool.
Great stories everyone! Great to hear you galen!