The Word From the Trenches – December 29, 2020

Archive: TWFTT 12-29-20

8 thoughts on "The Word From the Trenches – December 29, 2020

  5. The only reason for posting this is FYI.
    They’re planning on suing for not having proof of an emergency as opposed to rights infringement.
    It’s to long, and she talks too much imo, but here it is…

    1. yup, I saw that and yes she does blather on a bit haha
      The defense lawyers are in a frenzy as they cannot produce the evidence LOL

      Here is the comment I left over there:
      ‘Regardless of any actual emergency no one has the authority to mandate anything that violates an individual’s natural rights aka Bill of Rights which is by the way the Supreme Law of this nation. What we need is to resurrect our Common Law courts and enforce our Law. All these criminals must be tried and punished for their criminality.’

