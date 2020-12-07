Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 12-7-20
10 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 7, 2020”
Cant connect on the listen spacial,
Anyone else having this problem?
Can’t get broadcast. Anyone else having trouble? 🙁
Same here galin,
Thought it might just be me but i guess not.
Thanks, Clay. Hope it all corrects soon.
.
ARGHH! no connection
got it! click on ‘Try our player here’
Sorry (galen)
No problem. I’m mail you the penalty fine. Please pay before Christmas. (wink)
It should be working, not sure what is going on.
You can always call in and listen on the call in line, or wait for the archive.
Sorry about that.
-Admin