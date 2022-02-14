Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches – February 14, 2022”
Can’t have a discussion with people talking over each other, sorry. I just want my Fing rights period. All the rest can be sorted out after.