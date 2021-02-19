Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches – February 19, 2021”
In the 20’s, and sunny.
The round was Federal 9mm 115 Gr. Aluminum case.
It was a Hi Point C9.
Each time the projectile fell out was only when first cocking.
Each time the slide didn’t completely shut. It was the same both times.
The projectile fell out at the ramp, and the case went cockeyed, and stop the slide from completely closing.
Never had a problem while shooting, but still I don’t like aluminum case.
Just a heads up.