Archive: TWFTT 2-2-22
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 2, 2022”
Fking cold with sun and wind
side of dry as a bone, and coyote brown
It’d be really cold if there was snow on the ground
-3 here up from -17 this am, sun, winds down from Mon and yesterday
going to -25 tonight I hate winter
Worried you may have gotten frozen solid 🙂
I don’t mind winter as long as one can be set up with relative comfort, and warmth to repair, fabricate, and work on stuff (which is evidently against beliefs around here).
It’s been a strange winter season this goround.
May get close to 50 next week.
It’s like 1 or 5, but a piercing ‘fk you!’ kinda cold.
The sun don’t even feel warm