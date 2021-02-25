The Word From the Trenches – February 25, 2021

Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)

VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer

You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.

Direct link for major players:

http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

Archive: TWFTT 2-25-21