Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 2-3-22
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 3, 2022”
9 degrees
Mostly sunny
2
Gandhi, from his autobiography:
“Among the many misdeeds of the British rule in India, history will look upon the act depriving a whole nation of arms as the blackest.”
“It is better to be violent, if there is violence in our hearts, than to put on the cloak of nonviolence to cover impotence. Violence is any day preferable to impotence.”
“Better by far than cowardice is killing and being killed in battle.”
“There can be no friendship between cowards, or cowards and brave men.”
“It was the cowards who died many times before their death.”
“Far better than emasculation would be the bravery of those who use physical force. Far better than cowardice would be meeting one’s death fighting.”
“Where there is only a choice between cowardice and violence, I would advise violence.”
.
I concur 🙂