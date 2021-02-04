Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 2-4-21
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 4, 2021”
6 degrees, partly sunny, 35 mph winds 🙁 brrr…
Just wait until Monday. Calling for minus 40 and blowing snow on the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies.
Good mask weather Jim, strap that bitch on and guard your face from frost bite right? 🙂
Make sure the tip of your nose doesn’t turn white. 🙂
Our highs next week will be below zero. Jim, -40 with the winds is just plain rude.
What small business?
14 degrees, sunny, windy, and 3″ of lovely snow.
Keep that snow there or send it to Henry
JD, it was melamine in the baby formula