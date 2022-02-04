Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 2-4-22
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 4, 2022”
9 degrees
Sunny and windy
-10, sun, wind
gotta get south
While they’re mostly here
Let’s go annex Mexico 😉
Fougasse mine
Look it up 😉
You linked the wrong File, it’s yesterday’s broadcast.
The error has been corrected.
Thank you for pointing it out.