The Word From the Trenches – February 8, 2021

Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)

VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer

You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.

Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

Archive: TWFTT 2-8-21

6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 8, 2021

      1. oh Katie, I hate winter
        not coming out of this until next week
        I keep thinking about Jim up there in Canada…supposed to get to -40 plus snow

        Reply

    2. Got to a whopping +1 degrees today, and sunny.
      Cut and axe split deadfall half the day. 🙂
      80 degrees inside right now.

      Reply

  2. just got a new android phone and was hoping it would work to stream the show..nope..have never been able to listen to the show on my phone…tried everything every link dozens of times..do not know why it will not work..it only streams from my home computer..can anything be done about this? Thanks

    Reply

    1. Well, it is a phone.
      Just call the number listed above and follow directions.
      You can listen in via the call in line.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*