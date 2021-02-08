Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 2-8-21
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – February 8, 2021”
-20 this morning…up to zero now with sun
OMG. Torture!
oh Katie, I hate winter
not coming out of this until next week
I keep thinking about Jim up there in Canada…supposed to get to -40 plus snow
Got to a whopping +1 degrees today, and sunny.
Cut and axe split deadfall half the day. 🙂
80 degrees inside right now.
just got a new android phone and was hoping it would work to stream the show..nope..have never been able to listen to the show on my phone…tried everything every link dozens of times..do not know why it will not work..it only streams from my home computer..can anything be done about this? Thanks
Well, it is a phone.
Just call the number listed above and follow directions.
You can listen in via the call in line.