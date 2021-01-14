Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 14, 2021”
30 cloudy W I N D E E E 65 mph gusts
able to hear broadcast by clicking on ‘Try our player here’
34 degrees, windy, and light snow.
Blizzard warning 6pm to 6pm Friday.
Gusts to 60mph +.
((yeah))
VOLLEY ON THE VALLEY!!
schofleld, WI 41 cloudy, miserable
No excuse for violence, Trump? Except if it is against the people, https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/national-guard-at-capitol-authorized-to-use-lethal-force-in-aftermath-of-mob/280154