Archive: TWFTT 1-21-21
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 21, 2021”
18, cloudy, some flurries, diminishing winds
Just like the Israeli occupier being Trump.
yup
Excellent hour. JD, your assessment regarding the depopulation is spot on.
Great music Henry, Knockin on Heaven’s Door brother, love it.
JD, you were really on fire today. Amazing connecting of the dots, especially on the China/US/Italy issue. I had read yesterday that in Italy 50,000 restaurants have defied orders and are open for business. When the cops show up, the staff and customers boo them and scream them out. And I’m seeing armed police marching out the door. Guess they know they can’t get to all 50,000 locations.
Then I searched “Are Italians permitted to own firearms?” I only used the word “permitted” ’cause I knew I was dealing with Google. This is what came up, though I bet it’s grossly underestimated:
“Italy has a small but thriving gun culture, with approximately 5 percent of the population owning some 10 million firearms. … The government requires a license to purchase a gun, limits how many you can own, how much ammunition you keep, and prohibits automatic and many semi-automatic firearms.”
So they’re coming along. Amazing that our incredible Internet goes out world-wide and that you and Henry can reach some other countries, as we squirm our way through escalating censorship. I know our focus is here, America, but I get thrilled when I see other countries strengthening in the fight against tyranny. The whole globe might soon be going off, giving Bibi and his buddies the biggest challenge in history.
