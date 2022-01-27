4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 27, 2022

  3. I wouldn’t worry about the monkeys… It’s probably a cover story for the vaxtards who could be remote controlled zombies
    So if that happens the monkeys are the cover story…

    Seen some footage of really strange behavior from people….

    Seems pretty clear to me after deep diving health and medicine, that germ theory is nonsense… A fraud carefully cultivated for what’s going on today…. All petrochemical pharmaceutical products are poisons…. All vaccines are poisons, and exist solely to create chronic disease, neurological dysfunction, and death…

    Virology is a total fraud… There is no proof that ANY virus, is the cause of ANY disease EVER..

