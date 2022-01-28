The Word From the Trenches – January 28, 2022

Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.

VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer

You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.

Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

Archive: TWFTT 1-28-22

6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 28, 2022

    1. Just had our propane delivered and our 120 gallon tank filled at a whopping $3.98 per gallon. Can’t afford anymore at that rate.
      Got the wood stove almost installed.

      Reply

        1. It was $2.29 a gallon in town yesterday but it is difficult at best to haul a 120 gallon tank into town. Enjoy that price while it lasts Misty.

          Reply

          1. Yup he’ll be back soon to deliver again. Thanks for the heads up, we do have a wood stove yet hot water heater is propane. Hopefully you get your wood burner up and running soon.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*