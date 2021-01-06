The Word From the Trenches – January 6, 2021

Archive: TWFTT 1-6-21

12 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 6, 2021

    1. she is standing up in the doorway then a shot rings out then she falls backward ….on the left side of the screen I see a man on the other side of the door…is he the shooter?

      1. I was trying to get this out the four winds before its gone, and only watched it quick so I can’t firmly answer.

      2. Look for someone who doesn’t quite fit in.
        Btw, by pain I meant this freaking bout with gout in the hip, and walking around like a pissed off mummy 🙂

  6. John and Henry, great coverage of the shenanigans today! Thanks for sorting out the mess. I keep thinkin’ of Hernry’s closing words: “Don’t pick a side.” I see a T-shirt:

    DON’T PICK A SIDE — PICK FREEDOM!!

