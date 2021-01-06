Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 1-6-21
12 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 6, 2021”
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/what-vaccine-trials/279402
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1346912780700577792
The forecast calls for pain.
They shot and killed a woman in DC.
Comment below, if it’s still available.
I once was instructed to use pain as motivator. Got me to the gun store.
Female Trump Supporter Executed by Capitol Security
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ff63502f23a18318ceb28a7
she is standing up in the doorway then a shot rings out then she falls backward ….on the left side of the screen I see a man on the other side of the door…is he the shooter?
I was trying to get this out the four winds before its gone, and only watched it quick so I can’t firmly answer.
Look for someone who doesn’t quite fit in.
Btw, by pain I meant this freaking bout with gout in the hip, and walking around like a pissed off mummy 🙂
John and Henry, great coverage of the shenanigans today! Thanks for sorting out the mess. I keep thinkin’ of Hernry’s closing words: “Don’t pick a side.” I see a T-shirt:
DON’T PICK A SIDE — PICK FREEDOM!!
.