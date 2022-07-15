Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 7-15-22
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 15, 2022”
H:100 partly cloudy
https://www.quora.com/Who-ran-against-George-Washington-in-the-1st-election?top_ans=223823630
92 degrees and sunny
I need some Brawndo