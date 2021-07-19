Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 7-19-21
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 19, 2021”
83 degrees
Partly cloudy.
90, some sun
On the guy who shot at the unlawfuls mowing his front lawn… Thanks, Henry, good tip on being ready when they come, on thinking it all through first, especially regarding one’s children. I’ve seen a lot of instances where the plan is short-sighted, where dad is towed off or killed with traumatized children weeping. Glad you brought this up. So important. All our actions have tentacles.
.