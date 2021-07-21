Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 7-21-21
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 21, 2021”
88, sun and clouds, wind
Happy anniversary Henry and Laura! Wishing you many, many more!
DITTO
84 degrees, partly cloudy and breezy.
Historical high is 105, in 1937.
Gas price locally is 2.95 for the 10% el-key-haul.
They are a bunch of fking cowards!!!
I’ve met them.
They tend to avert their eyes, and become uncomfortable when spoken to 😉
‘There were a few brave and true American patriots alive at the end of the 1700s. Men like Jefferson, Stephen and Burr. These men gave us the Bill of Rights, the only American legal document that actually does protect Americans from total domination by the Crown. Until such time that Americans wake up and turn against the U.S. corporation acting in their name, the Crown will continue to rob and pillage America’s wealth. ‘
https://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/how-britain-turned-america-into-a-passive-tax-farm-2/288825#comment-1904985
Rivera was born at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City, New York, the son of Lillian (née Friedman; October 16, 1924 – June 3, 2018) and Cruz “Allen” Rivera (October 1, 1915 – November 1987), a restaurant worker and cab driver respectively.[3][4] Rivera is a Stateside Puerto Rican; his father was a Puerto Rican Catholic,[5] and his mother was of Russian Jewish descent. He was raised “mostly Jewish” and had a bar mitzvah ceremony.”
.