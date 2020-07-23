Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 7-23-20
7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 23, 2020”
So on my way back from the sheriff’s office I decided to stop in at the Dollar General. At the entrance a sign instructs customers to wear a mask. The manager said it’s ‘corporate policy’ but if someone has a medical condition they are not required to do so (unlike Menard’s….no exceptions). Anyway when I got home I called corporate office. After that I called governor’s office. Too much to type here but Mary made things very clear to both Corporations!!!
Nice work mary!!!
Got a little story from today myself. Went to Goodwill to get skirts for daughter. “Please wear mask” was on front door as well as another sign I did not see at the time. So we walked in, grabbed a basket and got to about the middle of this huge store when I suddenly hear a worker say, you have to have a mask on. I say, what was that, she says again, you have to have a mask on, the city mandates it. I say, oh really? She says there are signs on the door, of which as I said, I saw one of them. She offered us a mask twice of which I said no and I’ll not be shopping here. So we went and parked the basket and left then proceeded to read the other sign which says wear mask if 6′ distance isn’t feasible. So I told the lady that was at the cash register that I wanted a manager to come outside. The manager came out and I pointed to the sign on the door, and asked her if she’d read it. I said it says right here no mask is required if 6′ is feasible. She then says it’s corporate policy. So I went on and told her this whole virus bull was a psychological warfare being played on us and it violates our rights. And that the mask is actually making people ill. Then I said this whole thing is pure evil. Then I pointed back at that sign then she said I’ll call someone. So she comes out about 3 minutes later and apologetically says, no, we have to require a mask. I said ok, I’ll not shop here again. Then we left. We went to another resale shop, I peeked in and talked to a masked lady working there and I said, I don’t have to wear a mask in here, right. She says, yes, this city orders it and the manager of the store. I said, fine, I won’t shop here!
Keep pushing back sister
I think I would go to the city hall with a copy of the Bill of Rights, pointing out the 5th Article, “cannot be denied of life, liberty, or property without due process of the law”, the 4th, 6th, 7th, an 8th, and ask the city clerk for a copy of the common law court order from the common law jury that the supreme ratified law of this land commands and then ask to see the authority for the face mask order that removes the requirement for the procedural due process.
It would be interesting to hear what they had to say.
Just a thought.
Thank you, JD and Henry. Hey JD, maybe you are planning on including this in the survival tactics but just thought I’d mention wild edibles. I’ve always been encouraged to learn what grows in my area, from leaves to shoots to roots to berries, etc. Great source of nutrition and chlorophyl. I use many already. Dandelions, for instance, which grow prolifically – great in salads. Powerful antioxidant, high in iron and vitamin C, and C fights infection. Also fiber for aiding digestion and elimination. Whole plant is edible, even the flowers, raw, or they can be breaded and cooked. Older leaves toughen but can be steamed or used in stir-fry. I’ve seen it classified as a super-food. Me loves ’em. It’s well-known that wild edibles have saved many lives. Sometimes I look at the ground and just wish I could identify every single thing that’s growing. I’m told humans used to have that knowledge. Well, we still can learn what we can. Okay, just thought I’d throw this out there, and here are some dandelion recipes:
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=dandelion+recipes
.
and I have plenty of dandelions!!
July 23, 2020
Dear Trenchers. This mask is beyond evil. I don’t post much I’m not good at it, secondly I mostly agree with all post and comments. Debate is very good for all of us.
My plan I’m going to request from the town for a license (copy) in effect that the box stores need to operate their business. These licenses may be a template for the whole state. What I’ll be looking for in the license states the license is issue requiring the store/corporation to follow all law(s). If so I will petition the select board enforce the law. Which will be the Bill of Rights.
The mask is a prelude to a health card. No health card no shopping or travel. Unless you allow these criminals to pump your body full of toxic chemicals that will cause early death and change your DNA.
Harry NH