12 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 24, 2020”
re: pedophilia… my neighbor told me “oh that’s all propaganda”
No help for some.
Yeah neighbor, just keep feeding on FOX news, you’ll know what’s really going on. Retard!
Let’s not forget about Trump and his rape of underage girls and actually having met his current wife through perv Ghislaine Maxwell’s Kit Kat Club. This guy is UNFIT to even be a corporate CEO. “I wish her well” says Trump about G. Maxwell.
and something happened with his niece…she wrote a book ……did he molest her?
Could very well be.
Fking hot and humid! Happy for the breeze and clouds.
same here I love it !!! came in to listen to broadcast…was mowing and doing yard work…I got soaked…but that is a detox… 🙂
JD, do you recommend salt tablets?
Hi Mary,
I have never taken any, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their proper use.
Normally, if I feel like I have been working hard (going thru water), I salt my food as per my craving which seems to have always been enough.
I guess this is something we can ask Doc next week and see what his take is on salt tablets.
Thanks – JD
thank you
I was thinking those Emergen-C electrolyte packets might come in handy.
good thought!