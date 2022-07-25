3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 25, 2022

  2. The Port Arthur massacre of 28–29 April 1996 was a mass shooting in which 35 people were killed and 23 others were wounded in Port Arthur, Tasmania. The murderer, Martin Bryant, pleaded guilty and was given 35 life sentences without the possibility of parole. Fundamental changes of gun control laws within Australia followed the incident. The case is the worst massacre in modern Australia committed by a single person.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Port_Arthur_massacre_(Australia)

