8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 26, 2022

    2. Do you have some sht to help you sleep.. or nock you out@!@#$%….?? other wise youll be smokin in less than 7 hrs!! PROVE ME WRONG HAL!!! I ALREADY NEEDED TO QUIT TOO. I GOT ONE BIG FCKN FIGHT INSIDE! goodnite

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*