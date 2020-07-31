Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 7-31-20
13 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 31, 2020”
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/07/31/dispatches-from-the-war-new-york-trump-physical-freaks/
Excellent article!!
118 degrees in vegas
THE FLU SHOT WILL KICK THINGS OFF
I am very suspicious that those who were tested were seeded with something
I am wondering about the computerized vehicles that most Americans are driving. Can they remotely disable them?
I’d say they could kill the computers in the cars with an EMP, easy.
Kill the computer, kill the cars ability to run.
what about ‘on star’?
My guess is absolutely. Just like the back doors into the computers. They leave no rock unturned with technology.
this is something people need to consider
The answer to your question Mary is yes
And it’s just not On-Star
They all have a form of that now if newer cars
There are videos of it
One reason I like my old vehicles
Hi Mary,
Yes, they can remotely disable any car produced after 2010, some models even earlier than that.
Currently, ALL cars are produced with the disable feature under the guise that if the car needs to be repossessed, they can disable first so that the current owner can not keep driving it.
This, and tracking are the primary reasons for the electronic control features on a car, not fuel savings or exhaust reductions.
NWO Mantra: … Control!, Control!, Control!
Best Way To Get Around It: Break off that little f’n antenna in the roof! Actually, the best way to defend against your car receiving a “disable” signal, is to pull the antenna coax out from the back of the radio chassis, however this is not easy to do in many cars because they bury it so deep in the consul that it requires taking your dash/consul apart to reach the rear mounted wires. (The antenna coax, is the thick black one that looks a lot like the coax you use for your home tv or cable signals)
Another quick way, but may not be effective enough to stop reception of the disable signal, is to fold a large piece of heavy duty foil in to 12″ x 12″ square (or as big as you need), place a little (thin) piece of foam over that little antenna on your roof (To keep the foil from touching the antenna), and then mold the foil down around the antenna making sure to completely cover the antenna and taping the edges down to the roof. I don’t know if this will be enough as it depends on several factors for effectiveness, but it will definitely reduce the ability of your car’s receiver to get a signal.
Personally, when the SHTF, I am going to unscrew the antenna from the roof, and disconnect or cut the coax and then screw the antenna back on to keep water out. (Note: This will kill your radio as well!)
Just a few thoughts on this import subject.
JD – Making sure your car can not be remotely disabled is VERY important!
mary, I agree about on star. Get rid of it if one has it.
In my 2012 I also had to pull a fuse in the panel
It’s company owned , but that’s me anyways
All my other rides are old