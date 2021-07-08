Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 7-8-21
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – July 8, 2021”
71, cloudy, expecting ( and hoping for) rain later
Quite a show today, Henry. So many necessary topics covered in preparation for the face-down. Thank you.
Gotta say, every time God comes up in the broadcast it gets me thinking, philosophizing about just what God is or isn’t. My deep rooted core beliefs from pre-birth on are always being tweaked or even uprooted. I have experienced enough snychronicity in my life, and few (what some might call) miracles, so lately I’ve been defining God as “a cohesiveness of existence.” Something operating and held together. Maybe balance and counter balance play in. Action/reaction. Cause/result. It is temptation that tempts me to try to unravel the unknown, the mystery. Existence, ever there, a little sadistic, ever beckoning me to have a go at it. C’mon, human; figure me out. Ef you, “Existence.”
Philosophizing a bit further… Maybe God is actually Freedom, which means it’s up to us how we manage it. Bill of Rights comes to mind. Maybe God is not Love but Love exists, like anything else, as a possible choice of manifestation, temporarily or eternally. Doesn’t freedom encompass everything, everything in thought and deed? How we live in it kinda defines who we are, whether we’re mortal or immortal. “Live and let live” is a pretty high principle, but we can’t let live what kills and tortures. Maybe “Live and let live” should be changed to “Live, and let live those who do you no harm.”
Well, beyond any unknowns, beyond anything larger or unseen, it is we who find the ball in our court. Some might say that’s an advantage in winning the game.
King James Version. Very interesting.