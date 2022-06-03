5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – June 3, 2022

  1. 67, sun, extra chemtrails today
    gas price here jumped from $4.85 per gallon to $5.35 per gallon in one single leap YOWZA!!!

    Reply

  4. What an important broadcast today. And to have a marine call in and actually be on Team-Bill-of-Rights. Henry, the message is spreading and probably more rapidly than we have evidence of. In every faction people are seeing their servitude, understanding what they’ve falsely been serving. Freedom is ringing its eternal bell. Thank you Henry, for access to the gong.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*