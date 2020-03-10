The Word From the Trenches – March 10, 2020

Archive: TWFTT 3-10-20

8 thoughts on "The Word From the Trenches – March 10, 2020

    Question:
    (Keep in mind that I haven’t read the book you all are reading)

    If the original Constitution cannot be legitimate, then we do not have a Republic, right?

  7. Henry, this was one awesome broadcast.

    Fight to the death.
    Back when I was working (as an RN) parents would ask me what I would do if I was in their situation (regarding the critical condition of their child) as options were presented by the medical staff. My response was always it does not matter what I would do. The question to ask yourself is ‘can I live with my decision (whatever that may be) for the rest of my life?’ I must say that took a load of pressure off those parents.
    I think the same applies to that which we are facing today. You do what you can live with. For me I can not live in cowardice.

