Archive: TWFTT 3-10-20
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 10, 2020”
31 cloudy
I LOVE the bull$hit sessions 🙂
Our Bill of Rights is our (American) Common Law
YAY Charlie… you are welcome!
“The Bat signal went up” LOL
36 and cloudy.
Question:
(Keep in mind that I haven’t read the book you all are reading)
If the original Constitution cannot be legitimate, then we do not have a Republic, right?
right but even if we did it was usurped with the Act of 1871
Henry, this was one awesome broadcast.
Fight to the death.
Back when I was working (as an RN) parents would ask me what I would do if I was in their situation (regarding the critical condition of their child) as options were presented by the medical staff. My response was always it does not matter what I would do. The question to ask yourself is ‘can I live with my decision (whatever that may be) for the rest of my life?’ I must say that took a load of pressure off those parents.
I think the same applies to that which we are facing today. You do what you can live with. For me I can not live in cowardice.