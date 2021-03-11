Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 3-11-21
11 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 11, 2021”
37, some sun and of course wind
can’t get a connection 🙁
same here
must be a rolling Trenches blackout
They’re blocking everybody out with the censorship.
45 degrees, and sunny.
No chemtrails.
Internet working now,
Haven’t been able to get live broadcast since Monday. Ugly is out there undoing everything.
.
Dang Galen, that sucks. Been wondering how is the weather there, I seen there was flooding?
Yeah, flooding on two other islands. Rainy here but no damage. There’s a saying here: “If you don’t like the weather, just wait 10 minutes.” Ha! It’s true. The storms roll in and roll out. Then glorious sun. Come visit Misty, if and when we can get around test and jab. Hey, never mind “if”. Free travel on the horizon – a natural right!!
🙂
.
This one goes out to those who need a Mickey Mouse clock…