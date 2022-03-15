4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 15, 2022

  4. 44 rainy Hey use guys! I saw an episode of Wagon Train Season 5 I think it was. The Wagon Master told the Military Commander that they could not afford give up water or food on the Wagon train!!! When the Commander Pressed … The Wagon master said I have a Bill Of Rights that states… No soldier shall in a time of peace be quartered in any home, with out the consent of the owner!!!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*