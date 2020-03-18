The Word From the Trenches – March 18, 2020

10 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 18, 2020

  7. I’m in a town of 350 everything is still here … The town over (15miles from here) about 1000 everything in the store and the dollar general…even having sales LOL
    Remember Y2K and the panic then? LOL

Join the Conversation

