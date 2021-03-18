Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 3-18-21
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 18, 2021”
45, sun
Not that I fully understand this, but this is what Ammoland is advertising:
https://www.ammoland.com/2021/03/9mm-ammo-is-back-in-stock-at-psa-grab-it-while-you-can/#axzz6pU8J89ce
.
they have no problem labeling who the ‘domestic terrorists’ are