10 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 19, 2020”
41 with light rain.
Main call in # finally working here.
17 cloudy
marijuana, tobacco, coffee….
SUBOXONE !!! I’m telling you now trenchers.. get your hands on some suboxone. when the oxycontin and lortabs run out.. well.. you can name your price. they ARE the cure to opioid addiction/withdrawals. should be 10 12$ each, maybe up to 15 but after the well dries up, you can get whatever you ask for. that’s a promise! .. closed beaches in alabama, effective at 5pm today. closed all schools and daycares. EXCEPT for ”govt” workers. their kids are immune apparently! also, all gatherings where you can’t maintain 6ft of separation. whether that be 25 or 2 people. no groups of 25 or more. meaning f**kin in a phone booth is ILLEGAL!!
Uncle Hymie will be happy with the usury on the plebe fund
LOL ‘bury yourself in a pile of toilet paper”
Henry, this is inspiring. It’s the American way!
damn right…..
(LAUGHING!)
I don’t eat that junk food!
LOL…..no toilet paper here in the store but plenty of kleenex and napkins LOL