Archive: TWFTT 3-20-20
16 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 20, 2020”
16 up from 2 this morning sun
23 and mostly sunny.
Mary,
Get my phone or email from Henry, and get a hold of me a at your convenience if you will. I know someone you may want to speak with.
will do !
I have said for 2 weeks to friends and family the “lockdown” order would come on 3/22. Now this gentlemen saying the same thing.
Thank you, Mary. You opened another door, and I can feel your conviction and the sense of urgency you convey. And when you speak of how you are no longer in fear, it is inspiring and hopeful. Bless you.
“I sing the body electric,
The armies of those I love engirth me
and I engirth them,
They will not let me off
’till I go with them, respond to them,
and discorrupt them,
and charge them full with the charge of the soul”
— Walt Whitman, I Sing the Body Electric, excerpt, full poem here:
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/45472/i-sing-the-body-electric
.
I love you
Really great when the ladies come up on the show, all of who are tough as nails…really lucky to have them here.
Thanks Mark, and you’re bold and fearless when you come up and in your comments. You’re to the point!
what a nice thing to say 🙂
Henry, thank you for pointing out the value of Dianetics. Too bad that got attacked to the church that went astray into greed and control. But the tech remains as valuable tools for life.
.
I have no editing option, so… “attacked” should be “attached.” Sorry.
.
I figured you meant attached
Mary, I’m inspired by what you brought forth, like I was inspired yesterday from Henry’s words.
I was wondering from your studies if you found any negative energy from anger cuz I’ll have a lot due to how angry I am at this, another show of force they are trying on the PLANET.
Anger as a negative energy? To that I would say no.
interesting to read NATO’s Biology of Aggression