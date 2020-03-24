Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 3-24-20
12 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 24, 2020”
40 and thick fog this morning…now lifting
I only caught the last few words of what you were saying. I’ll have to catch the archive, dagnabit!
26F and snowing on the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies. Snowed all night.
you keep that stuff up there
52 cloudy and windy… wait… never mind…the sun poked out for 3 seconds.
Good to hear you JD!
Hi Hal Apeeno,
Thanks brother, tremendous joy being on today’s show!
JD
https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/blog/coronavirus-hoax-jan-2020
CoronaVirus “Live Exercise”, Jan 2020
PLAN-demic…
Yep!
FLU WORLD ORDER
Epsteins ex / whore
This bitch had money and lots of it, her parents were loaded.
“Since at least 1997, Maxwell has maintained a residence in Belgravia, London.[80][81] In 2000, Maxwell moved into a 7,000-square-foot townhouse on East 65th Street less than 10 blocks from her friend Epstein’s New York mansion. The house was purchased for $4.95 million by an anonymous limited liability company, with an address that matches the office of J. Epstein & Co. Representing the buyer was Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime lawyer.[2] In April 2016, the New York townhouse where she had lived was sold for $15 million.[2]
Following her personal and professional involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell was romantically linked for several years to Ted Waitt, founder of Gateway computers.[22][82] She attended the wedding of Chelsea Clinton in 2010 as Waitt’s guest.[22] Maxwell helped Waitt obtain and renovate a luxury yacht, the Plan B, and used it for travel to France and Croatia before their relationship ended, in late 2010[20] or early 2011.[22][12]
In August 2019, reports surfaced that Maxwell had been living in Manchester by the Sea, Massachusetts, in the home of Scott Borgerson, the CEO of CargoMetrics, a hedge fund investment company involved in maritime data analytics.[83] Maxwell and Borgerson were described as having been in a romantic relationship for several years.[20][83][84] Locals in the town of Manchester by the Sea stated that Maxwell had kept a low profile, went by “G” instead of her full first name, and had been seen on several occasions walking a Vizsla dog along the beach.[85][86] According to court documents, in a civil court dispute which was filed by Borgerson and Maxwell, a neighbouring property manager attested that Maxwell and Borgerson were living together at the property in question. Others have stated that they had been seen repeatedly running together in the mornings.[87] Borgerson stated in August 2019 that Maxwell was not currently living at the home and that he did not know where she was.[83]
In August 2019, the New York Post published photographs of her allegedly dining at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, but doubts have been raised over the veracity of the report.[88] On 8 December 2019, the British tabloid The Sun offered £10,000 (US$13,333) to anyone who could reveal her whereabouts, which were unknown. As of that date, Maxwell had not appeared at any public events for several months.”
“Ghislaine Maxwell was born in 1961, in Maisons-Laffitte, France,[7] the ninth and youngest child of Elisabeth (née Meynard), a French-born scholar, and Robert Maxwell, a Czechoslovak-born British media proprietor. Her father was from a Jewish family and her mother was of Huguenot descent. Maxwell was born two days before a car accident left her older brother Michael in a prolonged coma at age 15, unresponsive for several years until his death in 1967.[8] Her mother reflected that the accident had an effect on the entire family, with Ghislaine becoming anorexic while still a toddler.[8] Throughout childhood, Ghislaine resided with her family in Oxford at Headington Hill Hall, a 53-room mansion, where the offices of Pergamon Press, a publishing company run by Robert Maxwell, were also located.[7][9][2] Her mother stated that all of her children were brought up Anglican.[10] Maxwell attended Marlborough College, and Balliol College, Oxford.[1]
Maxwell had an unusually close relationship with her father and was widely credited with being her father’s favourite child.[2][11][12] The Times reported that Robert Maxwell did not permit Ghislaine to bring her boyfriends home or to be seen with them publicly, after she started attending the University of Oxford.”
https://videoplayer.telvue.com/player/0yMvL7SaaePCh8raohYoxsp1MzZ6gHeT/series/2470/media/546082?sequenceNumber=1&autostart=false&showtabssearch=true
‘PhD Researcher Judy Mikovits and Expert on Viruses Explains the Coronavirus and Reveals Information You are Not Likely to Hear in the Corporate Media’