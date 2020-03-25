Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 3-25-20
7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 25, 2020”
32 cloudy
41 and cloudy, sprinkles here and there.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/euthanasia-assisted-suicide-deaths-netherlands/
Jack Hinson
5 hrs ·
To put into perspective how big this $2 Trillion Dollar “Stimulus Bill” is …
$1 Million Dollars in $100 Bills weighs 22 pounds.
A typical 53′ tractor trailer can legally carry 40,000 pounds of weight.
So, if each tractor trailer is carrying 20 pallets weighing 2,000 pounds each, that trailer will have $2 Billion Dollars inside of it! ($100 Million per pallet)
To put $2 Trillion Dollars in $100 Bills on pallets and deliver it somewhere, would require >>> 10,000 <<< Tractor Trailers to do so!
Granted, the $$$ for this ROBBERY of the American people will be mostly, if not completely digital … I just wanted to illustrate how much money is being borrowed from a PRIVATE organization during this CoronaVirus HOAX!!!
Say hello to Hyper-Inflation, coming soon to you
FRAUDEMIC
Such intelligence and bravery on the show today. I just wish I knew who all the speakers were. Anyhow, thank you all!!
.