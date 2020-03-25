The Word From the Trenches – March 25, 2020

    To put into perspective how big this $2 Trillion Dollar “Stimulus Bill” is …

    $1 Million Dollars in $100 Bills weighs 22 pounds.

    A typical 53′ tractor trailer can legally carry 40,000 pounds of weight.

    So, if each tractor trailer is carrying 20 pallets weighing 2,000 pounds each, that trailer will have $2 Billion Dollars inside of it! ($100 Million per pallet)

    To put $2 Trillion Dollars in $100 Bills on pallets and deliver it somewhere, would require >>> 10,000 <<< Tractor Trailers to do so!

    Granted, the $$$ for this ROBBERY of the American people will be mostly, if not completely digital … I just wanted to illustrate how much money is being borrowed from a PRIVATE organization during this CoronaVirus HOAX!!!

    Say hello to Hyper-Inflation, coming soon to you

  7. Such intelligence and bravery on the show today. I just wish I knew who all the speakers were. Anyhow, thank you all!!

