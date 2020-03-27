Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 3-27-20
13 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 27, 2020”
42 sun …cloudy inside
I’m the only one in this town that is pissed off
mary, this excludes you in my small world of people I know.
LOL I figured and btw I am out in the street ….alone
I’m moving about too talking to people in stores etc. A neighbor said IF he had his druthers he’d open his 2 business they shut down and have a bunch of guys standing armed in front of it. Well, I said, “man you should do this, I’m serious.” THEN, a short while later he says, “I think we have the right man in charge during this time.” I’m surrounded by RETARDS. It will take a whole lot to convince me otherwise.
Got people praying that people will obey the orders. My God! I’m surrounded by morons!
Had someone tell me this morning, we have to flatten the curve of the virus. I hung up on them.
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!! MORONS
SAME HERE!!!!!!!!!!!
Katie, I’m going to the insane asylum where I know I can have an intellectual conversation… wanna come with?
They play that game with gold, just like with the bonds, they just say it’s worth something, it’s not worth shit until the physical value is in your hands. They manipulate everything.
Let’s put it this way, your a fool to take cash for gold, because cash is debt.
Better off taking goods or land, or whatever, cash is soon to be dissapeared, simple as that.
Gold and precious metals are waaay undervalued, should be worth 20 times what its valued at now.
IN MY OPINION…
but one person is priceless so they owe us infinitely 🙂
With compounded interest!!
🙂
.
YESSSSSSSS
After the fall… Won’t those who “actually have the gold in their hands” now be considered the rich? And would they not then be at the mercy of the hungry?
.
“It is not these well-fed long-haired men that I fear, but the pale and the hungrylooking.”
– J. Caesar, attributed in Plutarch’s life of Antony