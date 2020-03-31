Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 3-31-20
10 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 31, 2020”
50 cloudy
52 and partly cloudy.
and that French film crew was not there by accident
yup, that’s called ‘the kill shot’
https://www.britannica.com/topic/communitarianism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communitarianism
basically downplays the importance of the individual
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/dr-faucis-history-in-spending-billions-of-government-funds-on-vaccine-research-with-little-to-show-for-it/#
DR. FAUCIS IS THE MAN WHO HAS BEEN AT THE CENTER OF EVERY PANDEMIC SINCE 1984
Start at 6 minute mark:
COULD IT BE WE ARE WATCHING A SIMULATION (as depicted in event 201)
Pompeo “We’re in a live exercise here”
Nothing to see here, just move along. Now why would they not want their spending exposed
https://sputniknews.com/us/202003301078766692-pentagon-asks-us-congress-to-classify-future-years-defense-program-spending-/