3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 31, 2022”
37, sun, mega chemtrails
I spoke with someone today that never heard the term chemtrail, didn’t have a clue about all those white lines crisscrossing in the sky. I kid you not
37 degrees
The sun is just starting to poke out.
I went to the big city today. Walmart has zero eggs on the shelves…for the past two weeks. Another store in town has a 2 carton limit per customer.
Gas price here $4.55 per gallon (no ethanol)