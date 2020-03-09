Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 3-9-20
7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 9, 2020”
21 sun 🙂
banks, airlines……all getting bailed out
28, cloudy
The damage from those flu shots is cumulative
‘The Common Law and the First Judiciary Act’ page 141 ‘In sections 8 and 11 of the First Judiciary Act, the whole body of the English Common Law was introduced into our courts.’
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
5h
“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
“Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!”
What happened in the Wall Street crash of 1929? From Black Thursday (October 24), which is generally treated as the beginning of the crash, through Black Tuesday (October 29) stock prices declined by 25 percent, as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which dropped from 305.85 points to 230.07 points.