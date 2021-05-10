Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 5-10-21
7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – May 10, 2021”
“There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights.”
— Smedley Butler
.
Great show, wish everybody talked like that.
Only the sword that is frequently sharpened remains sharp.
Thanks, Henry!!
.
Ditto!
You are welcome. 🙂
I never call what Henry does a show. It’s a radio broadcast about the BILL OF RIGHTS, which is the SUPREME, RATIFIED LAW.
I stand corrected, now wheres my Aleve bottle, need to pop a couple