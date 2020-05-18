Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029# (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 5-18-20
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – May 18, 2020”
28 U.S. Code § 3002.Definitions
(15)“United States” means—
(A)a Federal corporation;
(B)an agency, department, commission, board, or other entity of the United States; or
(C)an instrumentality of the United States.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/3002
EXCELLENT broadcast!