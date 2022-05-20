Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 5-20-22
5 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – May 20, 2022”
44, windy, some rain
Healing and strength to you, Henry and Laura. Glad you’re a bit better. Hope you have a restful and restorative weekend.
.
60 degrees and cloudy.
Hope you’re doing better, Henry.
60 winds soon, rain/snow tomorrow. Glad y’all are feeling better.
(laughing)
I wonder if the fool ever unlocked his hubs