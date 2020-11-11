Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
Archive: TWFTT 11-11-20
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – November 11, 2020”
40 sun, windy
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/11/11/covid-vaccine-revelation-sinks-like-a-stone-disappears/
the only mask worth consideration: https://www.mirasafety.com/ 🙂
I have printed out, handed out, provided links to information, passed out DVDs, discussed the fraud but the bottom line is if it doesn’t come from the tell a lie vision the people do not accept it. So to those people I say take the fkn vaccine and get the hell out of my way.
Yes,. It can get quite frustrating.
All one can do is plant the seed, and hope it germinates.
Thank you, Mary 🙂
When it comes to their front door they won’t be able to ignore it. They’ll either fight or acquiesce. Strange things happen when your death is staring into your face.
Yeah that can be a problem
We need death to state right back at them when the door flys open !