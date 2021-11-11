Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 11-11-21
3 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – November 11, 2021”
33, flurries and windy
Same, only two degrees warmer.
FROM DANIEL BOONE:
“It isn’t how you die. It’s what you live for.”
“All you need for happiness is a good gun, a good horse, and a good wife.”
“I was never lost in the woods in my whole life, though once I was confused for three days.”
“Having an exciting destination is like setting a needle in your compass. From then on, the compass knows only one point – its ideal. And it will faithfully guide you there through the darkest nights and fiercest storms.”
“Fear is the spice that makes it interesting to go ahead.”
“Curiosity is natural to the soul of man…”
“I was happy in the midst of dangers and inconveniences.”
“A zeal for the defense of their country led these heroes to the scene of action, though with a few men to attack a powerful army of experienced warriors.”
.