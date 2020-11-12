Join in on the conversation. Call (712) 770-5597 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute. (If you are unable to get through call this reroute number: (425) 535-9135, then enter 220029#)
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 11-12-20
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – November 12, 2020”
23 sun breezy
30 and mostly sunny
2,000 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota… Just today… AHHHH!!!
( the sound of JD laughing)
COVERT-19
Love it!
People are like ignition distributors.
Some are advanced, some retarded.
Regarding chemical agents, Scopolamine would be one that could be used. There is quite a bit of literature on this drug.
https://oneanonymous.com/scopolaminepoisoning/ I found this part very interesting:
‘One of the most significant psychological side effects, which cults are exploiting, is not from the drug itself. This is the one significant effect I have never seen documented or described anywhere so far. As I stated in the previous section a person can be convinced of many things while on Scopolamine. After the Scopolamine wears off a person will continue to believe whatever they were convinced of while on Scopolamine. When on a low-level overdose, a person can be convinced of many simple things as long as it is not too dramatic. If a person does not have reasons to question what they came to believe or reasons to think their judgment was impaired, then they have no reason to rethink their new belief.’